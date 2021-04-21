Tecno Spark 7P With 5000mAh Battery Announced: Global Launch Imminent News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Tecno, the affordable smartphone brand announced the launch of a new smartphone called Spark 7P. The smartphone comes with some notable highlights including an 8MP selfie camera sensor with dual LED flash, a 90Hz refresh rate, a dot notch display, a MediaTek Helio G80 SoC and Android 11 out-of-the-box.

Tecno Spark 7P Specs And Features

Tecno Spark 7P features a 6.8-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1640 x 720 pixels, a 90Hz refresh rate and an aspect ratio of 20.5:9. Under its hood, the Tecno smartphone makes use of an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, a 12nm processor along with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU, 4GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB storage space. Also, there is support for expandable storage space with a dedicated microSD card slot.

Connectivity wise, the latest Tecno offering is bundled with features such as dual-SIM support, dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi, Bluetooth 5 and GPS. The other aspects include Android 11 topped with the HiOS 7.5 OS, a 5000mAh battery, 3.5mm audio jack, Dirac Stereo Sound Effect and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Talking about the camera department, the Tecno Spark 7P includes a triple-camera setup at the rear within a rectangular camera module. It comes with a 16MP primary camera sensor with the Smile Snapshot capability and AI portrait support along with facial recognition intelligence. Also, there is a Quad LED flash unit. This camera setup lets users can capture the perfect smile of the person on the other end or any other moment within the blink of an eye.

How About Availability?

As of now, it has been announced that the Tecno Spark 7P will arrive in four color options including Alps Blue, Spruce Green, Magnet Black and Summer Mojito. For now, the company has not officially announced when the device will be rolled out in the global markets. However, we expect it to be launched sometime soon in many markets including India.

Also, we expect the Tecno Spark 7P to be priced reasonably as the other similar smartphones from the company that we had seen in the past. The pricing will be announced at the time of the global launch.

