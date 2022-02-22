Tecno Spark 8C With AI Dual Cameras, 5,000 mAh Battery Launched In India; Price, Features News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Tecno seems to be on a launching spree, releasing a sleuth of new smartphones in the Indian market. The latest one to arrive is the Tecno Spark 8C that ships with dual cameras with AI-based technology. It also packs an immersive display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a massive battery under the hood. To note, the phone comes as part of the Tecno Spark 8 series that launched last year.

Tecno Spark 8C Price In India

The Tecno Spark 8C is available in a single model of 3GB RAM paired with 64GB storage, costing Rs. 7,499 as part of the introductory sale. The phone will begin sale starting February 24 and can be picked up in Diamond Grey, Magnet Black, Turquoise Cyan, and Iris Purple colors. The new Tecno smartphone will be exclusive on Amazon.

Tecno Spark 8C Features

The new Tecno Spark 8C flaunts a 6.6-inch LCD Dot Notch display with an HD+ resolution, a 90Hz refresh rate, a 180Hz touch sampling rate, and a peak brightness of 480 nits. The design also includes IPX2 splash-resistant build. The smartphone packs an AI-powered dual-camera setup at the rear with a 13MP primary shooter and a supporting lens.

The Tecno Spark 8C packs camera-centric features like Wide Selfie, Portrait Mode, AI Beauty 3.0, HDR, Filters, and so on. Plus, there's an 8MP selfie camera with a flash in the front. The cameras are capable of shooting 1080p time-lapse and 120fps slow-motion videos.

Tecno Spark 8C Specifications

Under the hood, the Tecno Spark 8C draws power from the octa-core Unisoc T606 chipset paired with 3GB RAM with an option for virtual RAM expansion. This allows users to expand the RAM by another 3GB, offering a total of 6GB RAM. The Tecno Spark 8C also offers 64GB onboard storage, which can be expanded up to 256GB by a microSD card.

The Tecno Spark 8C runs Android 11 with the HiOS custom skin on top. It comes with the usual connectivity options like 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and even a 3.5mm audio jack. There's also a 5,000 mah battery paired with the standard charging power. Tecno claims the phone can deliver up to 89 days of standby time and up to 53 hours of calling time.

Best Mobiles in India