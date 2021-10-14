Tecno Spark 8P Unveiled With 50MP Triple Rear Cameras And More News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

One of the budget smartphone brands, Tecno was highly anticipated to take the wraps off a new offering - the Spark 8P sometime this week. Now, the company has unveiled the device without much fanfare. Being an affordable offering, the Tecno Spark 8P makes use of a large 6.6-inch display and a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP primary camera sensor.

Tecno Spark 8P Specs

Talking about its specifications, the Tecno Spark 8P bestows a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display with a FHD+ resolution of 1080 pixels, an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a fast refresh rate of 90Hz. There is a punch-hole cutout at the top of the screen to provide room for the 8MP selfie camera sensor. Moving on to the rear, it is known that there will be a 50MP primary camera sensor within the triple-camera module but the other two sensors of the smartphone are not known for now.

Under the hood, the Tecno Spark 8P gets the power from an octa-core MediaTek Helio G70 processor teamed up with 4GB RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. There is support for dual nano SIM cards along with 4G connectivity. The Tecno smartphone packs a 5000mAh battery along with support for regular 10W charging. The smartphone runs on Android 11 out-of-the-box.

Tecno Spark 8P Price And Availability

As of now, there is no word regarding the pricing of the Tecno Spark 8P smartphone though we know that it will be an affordable offering given the company's previous offerings. In terms of colors, the latest offering from the company comes in four options such as Turquoise Cyan, Iris Purple, Atlanta Blue, and Cocoa Gold. We can expect it to be launched in India sometime soon.

Recently, the Tecno Camon 18 series was launched by the company. The smartphones in this series come fitted with a 6.8-inch punch-hole cutout to house the selfie camera sensor. Besides this, there is a 5000mAh battery that is accompanied by fast charging support. The other notable aspects of the Tecno Camon 18 standard variant include a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC while the Camon 18P makes use of Helio G96 SoC.

