Tecno Spark Go 2023 With 6.5-inch Display, Quad-core Processor Launched For ₹6,999 In India News oi -Ajinkya Bhoir

Tecno has introduced its latest budget smartphone, the Tecno Spark Go 2023, in the Indian market. The smartphone offers a large IPS display, a high screen refresh rate, a quad-core MediaTek processor, dual rear cameras, and a massive 5000mAh battery, among other features. Let's take a look at its specifications and price below.

Tecno Spark Go 2023: Features, Specifications

The Tecno Spark Go 2023 comes with a flat side design, a large squarish camera island, and a waterdrop notch on the display. It measures 163.86×75.51×8.9mm. The smartphone flaunts a big 6.56-inch IPS LCD with an HD+ screen resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and 480nits of peak brightness.

The device is powered by a quad-core MediaTek Helio A22 chipset. The chipset is paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The internal storage can be expanded further up to 256GB via the microSD card slot.

In terms of optics, the device is equipped with a dual rear camera setup headlined by a 13MP primary shooter with an f/1.85 aperture and a secondary AI lens. Selfies and video calling duties are handled by the 5MP front-facing shooter with an LED flash.

Some other noteworthy features of the Spark Go 2023 include a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, 4G VoLTE, dual SIM, Bluetooth v5.0, IPX2 splash rating, and a USB Type-C port, among others. The device is backed by a 5000mAh battery coupled with 10W charging support.

Tecno Spark Go 2023: Price, Availability

The Tecno Spark Go 2023 smartphone is priced at ₹6,999 for the 3GB RAM+ 32GB storage variant in the Indian market. The smartphone is now on sale via all retail outlets across India. It is being offered in Endless Black, Uyuni Blue and Nebula Purple colorways.

