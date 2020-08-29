Tecno Spark Go With 5000mAh Battery Likely Coming Soon To India News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Tecno is rumored to be working on a new smartphone for quite some time. Now, this smartphone's launch in India has been teased by the company on Twitter. Well, the company has not shared any details regarding its specifications and name but a report speculates that it will be the Tecno Spark Go.

A report by 91mobiles has shared some key details about the upcoming Tecno smartphone. It reveals that the smartphone will be the sequel to the Tecno Spark Go Plus that went official in India in January this year. And, the upcoming smartphone is likely to flaunt upgrades in the display and camera departments and get the power from a 5000mAh battery.

Tecno Spark Go Details Leak

The teaser image that has been shared be Tecno shows the front design of the smartphone. It shows the presence of a waterdrop notch on the screen to house the selfie camera sensor along with narrow bezels. At the bottom edge, it looks like the smartphone will feature a micro USB port, a microphone, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

The caption of the alleged Tecno Spark Go "Big B of entertainment" hints that the screen could be large delivering an immersive viewing experience. And, the right edge of the device appears to house the power and volume buttons. Notably, this teaser of the Tecno Spark Go shows the device in green color.

What To Expect

We have already come across a few reports regarding the Tecno Spark Go including the listing on the Google Play Console. The smartphone is confirmed to get the power from a capacious 5000mAh battery, which is believed to last over a day. As of now, the other details of the Tecno Spark Go are not known including display, camera, and more. Given that the device is expected to arrive sometime soon, we can expect it to be launched as early as September though an exact launch date is not known.

