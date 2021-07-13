Tecno To Launch Pova 2 Budget Smartphone With A Massive 7,000mAh Battery & 48MP Quad Camera News oi-Rohit Arora

Big battery smartphones have quite a following in the Indian market. Consumers prefer handsets with beefier battery cells that can last more than two days on a single charge even with heavy usage. Samsung sells several big-battery handsets in the mid-range price bracket under its M and F-series portfolio. The Galaxy M51 and the F62 were very well received by consumers, thanks to their gigantic 7,000mAh battery cell.

More brands have now started tapping on the big-battery handset market with even more affordable offerings. The latest to join the list is Tecno. Transsion Holdings backed Tecno Mobile will soon announce the Pova 2 budget handset with a massive 7,000mAh battery cell accompanied by an 18W fast charger.

The budget device will flaunt a big 6.9-inch IPS LCD screen with full HD+ resolution and will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC.

Tecno will most likely unveil the Pova 2 in the lone variant offering 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The handset will come equipped with a 3.5mm headphone jack and will most probably also offer a dedicated microSD card slot for storage expansion.

In addition to the gigantic 7,000mAh battery cell, the Pova 2 will feature a quad-lens camera setup comprising a 48MP primary sensor coupled with three 2MP sensors including a macro, depth sensor and an AI lens, mostly to improve the picture/video output. For selfies, the handset features an 8MP front-facing camera. Looking at the pictures, the Pova 2's design seems to be inspired by the Realme's Narzo series handsets. As far as the software is concerned, the Pova 2 sill come running the brand's in-house HiOS 7.6 skin based on Android 11.

Notably, the Pova 2 smartphone has already been launched in the Philippines and is expected to be priced considerably lower than Samsung's handsets. Looking at the spec-sheet, the Pova 2 seems like a good bargain for consumers looking for a big battery and big screen handset on a budget. The smartphone is most likely to be priced under Rs. 15,000.

Besides the Pova 2, Tecno Mobile will also launch two new handsets under the Camon 17 series. The Camon 17 and the Camon 17 Pro will be announced as a part of the Prime Day launches. The Camon 17 will feature a 6.5-inch 90Hz HD+ LCD screen while the Camon 17 Pro will flaunt a bigger 6.8-inch 90Hz LCD screen. Both these handsets will be powered by MediaTek chipsets and will draw power from 5,000mAh battery cells.

We will bring more details about the pricing of the Camon 17-series devices and the Pova 2 in the coming week.

