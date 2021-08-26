These Are The Highest Selling Second Hand Phones In India News oi-Vivek

Though the Apple iPhone sales have surged exponentially in the last few years, the number is still nowhere close to Xiaomi, Samsung, Vivo, Oppo, or Realme. However, a new report from OLX suggests that Apple is actually leading the second-hand smartphone market with a striking 34 percent share.

According to the study published by OLX India, the demand has second-hand smartphones has actually increased post the COVID-19 second wave. There is a 43 percent demand for second-hand smartphones from tier 3 cities. Similarly, there is a 30 and 27 percent demand for used smartphones from tier-2 and tier-1 cities of India.

What's The Reason?

It is said that the COVID-19 lockdown has increased internet usage for work, education, and entertainment. Markets like tier-3 cities are now looking for more and more used smartphones, as they are cost-effective. In 2020, the demand for pre-owned smartphones increased by 61 percent and the number went up again by 44 percent post the lockdown unlock.

As a result of this, Apple iPhones are currently the most desired pre-owned smartphone. The rest of the smartphone brands like Xiaomi, Samsung, Vivo, Oppo, Realme, and OnePlus constitute the remaining market share. The majority of the second-hand smart seekers look to spend below Rs. 10,000 and around Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 20,000 with over 80 percent market share. The highest demand for user smartphones comes from Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Delhi, Punjab, and Andhra Pradesh.

The Takeaway

These numbers indicate that Apple does not look much value as Android smartphones. Things like brand value, high-quality design, and extended software support are some of the reasons that help Apple iPhones retain their value even in the second-hand smartphone market. The report does not have any information on the popular iPhone models in the second-hand market, which is a bummer.

Considering the upper limit of the popular price brand (~ Rs. 20,000) most people are likely to be interested in buying at least three-year-old iPhones, as newer models cost a lot more than that. As per the Android devices, there are multiple options, even in the new smartphone lineup, where, one can get the latest smartphone for as much as Rs. 7,000.

