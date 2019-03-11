These Qualcomm chipsets supports 192 MP camera sensor and image processing

ENGLISH

    Qualcomm is one of the first Mobile Platform to launch a 5G modem and a 5G processor capable of supporting the 5G modem. Now, the company has updated the specs sheet for some of the Qualcomm Snapdragon chipsets with respect to camera capabilities.

    These Qualcomm SoCs supports 192 MP camera sensor & image processing

     

    According to the latest update, some of the newly launched Qualcomm processors will support a whopping 192 MP camera sensor. The below mentioned SoCs are capable of driving a single camera sensor with up to 192 MP and processing a 192 MP resolution image.

    The Qualcomm Snapdragon 670, Snapdragon 675, Snapdragon 710, Snapdragon 845. And the latest flagship SoC the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC now supports 192 MP megapixels image.

    As of now, there is no information on the launch of a smartphone with a 192 MP camera sensor. Xiaomi recently launched the Redmi Note 7 Pro, which is the first budget smartphone to launch in the country with a 48 MP camera sensor and is capable of capturing images in 48 MP mode, which offers great detailing compared to a pixel binned 12 MP image.

    The Redmi Note 7 Pro uses the Sony IMX 586 sensor, the same camera sensor used on the Honor View20, which costs almost thrice the price of the Redmi Note 7 Pro.

    Redmi Note 7 Pro specifications

    The Redmi Note 7 Pro has a 6.3-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC powers the smartphone with 4/6 GB of RAM and 64/128 GB of internal storage.

    The Redmi Note 7 Pro has a dual camera setup on the back with a 48 MP primary camera and a 5 MP depth sensor. On the front, the device has a 13 MP camera. The main camera is capable of capturing 4K videos @30fps, whereas the secondary camera can record 1080p videos @30fps.

     

    The Redmi Note 7 Pro also has a 4000 mAh battery with support for Qualcomm Quick Charge 4.0 support via USB type C port with a dedicated 3.5mm headphone jack. The device runs on Android 9 Pie OS with custom MIUI 10 skin on top.

    Story first published: Monday, March 11, 2019, 7:07 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 11, 2019
