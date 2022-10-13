ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    These Samsung, Apple Phones Will Get 5G Support in December; Is Yours on This List?

    By
    |
    These Samsung, Apple Phones Will Get 5G Support in December

    Apple and Samsung smartphone users have good news. Your phone might support 5G network by December in India, Samsung and Apple have officially confirmed. The new update comes just as Indian authorities have begun pressing OEMs to adopt 5G networks in the country. You can check the list of Samsung and Apple smartphones that will support 5G in India.

     

    5G rollout in India has been the talk of the town for a while now. Apple and Samsung will soon be upgrading the software for their smartphones to enable 5G network on supported devices. If things go according to plan, Apple and Samsung 5G phone users can tap into the high-speed network before the year ends.

    5G Network in India

    To recall, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced 5G services on October 1. Private telcos have been pushing 5G networks to beat the competition. For instance, Reliance Jio announced it would offer 5G network in four cities while Bharti Airtel announced 5G in eight cities.

    While network support is one factor for 5G, users will still require the necessary software and hardware to experience the blazing-fast network. This is where OEMs like Apple and Samsung come into the picture.

    "We are working with our carrier partners in India to bring the best 5G experience to iPhone users as soon as network validation and testing for quality and performance is completed," Apple said in a statement. 5G will be enabled via a software update and will start rolling out to iPhone users in December," Apple said in a statement.

     

    Samsung will also rollout software support for 5G networks in India by mid-November. Chinese smartphone makers like Vivo, Xiaomi, and OnePlus will also be joining the list to support 5G networks in the country.

    These Samsung, Apple Phones Will Get 5G Support in December

    Apple iPhones Supporting 5G in India

    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 Plus
    iPhone 14 Pro
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    iPhone 13 Min
    iPhone 13
    iPhone 13 Pro
    iPhone 13 Pro Max
    iPhone 12 Mini
    iPhone 12
    iPhone 12 Pro
    iPhone 12 Pro Max
    iPhone SE 2022

    Related: 5G SIM card scam in India ExplainedRelated: 5G SIM card scam in India Explained

    Samsung Smartphones Supporting 5G in India

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4
    Samsung Galaxy S22
    Samsung Galaxy S22+
    Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
    Samsung Galaxy S21
    Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus
    Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2
    Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
    Samsung A33 5G
    Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
    Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
    Samsung Galaxy M33
    Samsung Galaxy F42
    Samsung Galaxy A52s
    Samsung Galaxy M52
    Samsung Galaxy A22 5G
    Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G
    Samsung Galaxy M32 5G
    Samsung Galaxy F23
    Samsung Galaxy A73
    Samsung Galaxy M42
    Samsung Galaxy M53
    Samsung Galaxy M13

    New 5G Phones in India

    As one can see, most of the newly released from Apple support 5G, and premium devices from Samsung also support the next-gen network. Latest trends suggest OEMs are upping the competition with 5G smartphones in the mid-range segment. This includes devices in the sub-Rs. 20,000 range. If you're planning to get a new phone, make sure it's 5G-ready to experience the improved network and better speeds.

    Also Read: Jio Vs Airtel 5G Download Speeds ComparisonAlso Read: Jio Vs Airtel 5G Download Speeds Comparison

    Comments
    More SAMSUNG News
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: samsung apple 5g smartphones telecom news
    Story first published: Thursday, October 13, 2022, 10:23 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 13, 2022

    Best Phones

    Click to comments
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X