Things That Made OPPO 5g Mobiles So Popular Among Teenagers News oi-Rohit Arora

The first thing that one can notice about any brand is its target audience. This is evident from the slogans and marketing campaigns of the company. OPPO has clearly shown their inclination towards their cameras.

This is a clear indication of the target audience the company wants to reach out to. OPPO phone company has understood this is the era of social media and the primary user base is young people, so they started targeting their phones, including the 5g mobiles towards the young crowd, predominantly teenagers.

We shall look into the factors that have made the OPPO mobile phone a favorite among young people and teenagers.

1. The first thing that excites young people in a mobile phone is excellent cameras. OPPO mobiles figured it out very quickly after entering the Indian market. It started working on providing excellent cameras in its budget phones.

The latest 5g mobiles have top-of-the-line cameras. The marketing and advertising campaigns of Oppo Mobile Phones have also stressed the same. They have called many of their phones from 'Selfie Experts' to 'Capture the Real You' among their taglines.The aggressive marketing campaigns and quality cameras ensured that youngsters and teenagers took them as the go-to brand for their selfies and social media videos.

They provide premium quality in a comparatively lower price bracket, and they are providing the budget mobiles for youngsters and teenagers to make excellent videos and take quality selfies that only highly-priced premium phones can offer from other brands.

2. We discussed the phone cameras that OPPO smartphones are providing. However, it alone is not the only reason youngsters and teenagers have taken to the brand with such admiration. The company also took the pain to ensure that other features and specifications of their phones are among the best in the particular budget segment.

The key to the success of the OPPO phones is primarily in its ability to strike the perfect balance between features and pricing. The ability to do so has enabled the OPPO mobile to dish out the range of best 5g mobiles. These four things are processor, RAM, storage, and camera that teenagers and young users look for while buying Oppo mobile phones.

The perfect balance of price and features struck a chord with the youth and teenagers. For example, the OPPO A5s mobile features a MediaTek Helio P35 octa-core processor, 4GB RAM, 13MP primary rear camera, and a massive 4,230mAh battery.

The phone truly justifies its price tag with the features and specifications of the phone. This strategy from the company is a breakthrough in making a perfect connection with the young crowd of the country, particularly the teenagers.

It is a fact that people are looking for the best value for their money. OPPO mobiles not only ensures value for money with their best 5g mobile range under the budget.

3. The third reason responsible for such grand acceptance of the OPPO is definitely its targeted advertising campaigns. We all know that to sell, you have to tell.

OPPO may be producing the best 5G Mobile Phones, but if they do not talk about it to the customers, few people would be interested in the brand. The target marketing from the company has been brilliant, to say the least.

This has resulted in excellent brand acceptance among the youth and the teenagers. Last Diwali, OPPO launched an ad campaign called the 'Bright Side of the Night' where a text on a metro train glowed in the dark. This kind of targeted ad campaign pushed the brand into the limelight over and over again.

There was a focussed thought process behind the campaign as it stressed the excellent low-light capabilities of the OPPO Reno2 smartphone. The phone's Ultra Dark Mode could achieve the feat of taking revolutionary images in low light. These campaigns make it clear that OPPO has devised its marketing strategy by keeping Millennials and teenagers as its primary focus.

The crowd is amongst students and working professionals who are in their teenage or early twenties. The perfectly poised marketing strategies have worked wonders for the brand.

It has made it one of the top five smartphone brands in India. The statistics show that during the second quarter of 2020, OPPO became the third-largest smartphone company in India by market share.

OPPO has carved itself a niche among the young people and particularly the teenagers of the country. With excellent smartphone cameras, superb features, and brilliant specifications, the company has ensured that it creates a loyal set of customers who prefer not to leave the brand.

Best Mobiles in India