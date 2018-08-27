This app lets you remap the Bixby button on the Galaxy Note 9

You might be in love with your new Samsung Galaxy Note 9, but there's something you'll surely want to change about the phone. Yes, the Bixby button. As useful it could be, it's still annoying that you can't remap the button to any other app. And with the launch of Bixby 2.0 on the Galaxy Note 9, the button cannot be disabled.

Well, not exactly. A new app on the Google Play Store, bxActions, has been updated to let users remap the Bixby button on the Galaxy Note 9. This also unlocks 30 new actions that can be performed with the remapped button, including Google Assistant.

The new Bixby 2.0 doesn't allow all features of the app to work on the Galaxy Note 9, as they did with the first generation of Bixby. With the bxActions app, users can set the button to launch any app, take screenshots, and if you have the first gen Bixby on your phone, you can actually use the app to disable the Bixby button. You can also set additional shortcuts that are activated with a double press and long press of the Bixby button.

Speaking of the Galaxy Note 9, luxury phone brand Caviar launched the Fine Gold Edition of the phone. The new model first picked up by SamMobile, comes sans the standard glass back in favor of a custom panel made out of a kilogram of gold. The pictures also suggest that the volume and power buttons have received gold counterparts.

The new gold edition has been priced at $3.87 million rubles (~$57,470). While the 512GB will be selling for an extra 20,000 rubles (~$298). Also, the gold rear panel means the device might not support wireless charging.

Caviar also has a 'cheaper' Galaxy Note 9 models, starting at 239,000 rubles (~$3,549) for a Black Onyx Edition. This model uses an onyx and gold-plated design.

Specifications include a 6.4-inch end-to-end display offering a large screen space. It is powered by an octa-core (2.7GHz quad-core and a 1.7GHz quad-core) 64-bit 10nm processor. The chipset will most likely be Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 845 SoC or Samsung's Exynos 9810 SoC as the Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus.