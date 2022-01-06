Just In
Titan EyeX With Touch Controls, Fitness Tracker Announced; Can It Take On Snap Spectacles?
Smart wearable industry has just got a new player in the market. The new Titan EyeX is the new smart eyewear from the popular Indian brand. The new EyeX smart glasses aim to take on Snap Spectacles and Ray-Ban Stories from Facebook. The Titan EyeX includes features like touch controls, audio output, fitness tracker, eye-care notifications, and more.
Titan EyeX Price, Availability
The new Titan EyeX is available in a single Midnight Black variant, priced at Rs. 9,999. The new smart eyewear can be bought at the official Titan Eye+ website. The availability of the Titan EyeX in offline retail stores hasn't been revealed yet.
Titan EyeX Features
The new Titan EyeX comes in as typical smart eyewear that can be used as sunglasses, spectacles, and computer glasses. The smart glasses include TWS open ear speakers and support Clear Voice Capture technology. The brand claims the CVC technology ensures clear voice quality with dynamic volume control that automatically adjusts the volume depending on the ambiance.
The open ear design on the Titan EyeX is said to be comfortable and stylish. Titan claims the wireless audio doesn't clock or cover the ears and at the same time ensures the user can hear the music as well as the ambient sound. This makes the Titan EyeX smart glasses suitable for outdoor wear as well.
Apart from this, the new Titan EyeX includes several other features like touch controls and voice-enabled eye notifications, allowing users in having a hands-free experience to check and respond to notifications. Additionally, the Titan EyeX smart glasses include sensors to track your fitness like steps, heart rate, and so on.
Under the hood, the Titan EyeX draws power from the Qualcomm chipset. It connects with your smartphone via Bluetooth 5.0 support. There's also a dedicated app for both Android and iPhone users.
Titan EyeX: Should You Buy?
Smart glasses are the latest trending wearables in the market after fitness trackers. Priced at Rs. 9,999, the new Titan EyeX could win over Indian users with its features. Currently, smart spectacles are a budding market with players like Snap Spectacles. Getting the new Titan EyeX could make you a trendsetter today!
