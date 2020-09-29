Samsung Galaxy M42, Galaxy M12s Smartphones Likely On Cards News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

After taking the wraps off the major launches of the year in the flagship S and Note series, it looks like Samsung is in plans to unveil affordable smartphones. Well, it is all set to unveil the Galaxy F41 in October and a couple of other devices in the Galaxy M series. And, it looks like these new Galaxy M series smartphones will be launched by the end of this year.

Upcoming Galaxy M Smartphones

Well, a recent report by SamMobile has revealed that the company is prepping two new smartphones carrying the model numbers SM-M425F and SM-M127F. As of now, the names of these smartphones remain unknown for now. However, the report notes that these new smartphones could be the Galaxy M42 and Galaxy M12s. Previously, it was reported that the Galaxy M41, the sequel to the Galaxy M40 was called off and made its way as the Galaxy M51.

Among these new models, the Galaxy M42 appears to be possible as Samsung's naming pattern usually reflects the model numbers. The keyword M And SM hint at the M Series. Likewise, the Galaxy F series device likely to see the light of the day in the coming days appears to have the model number SM-F415F.

The report goes on stating that the SM-M425F might arrive with a camera arrangement that has a 64MP primary sensor and 128GB of default memory capacity. As of now, there is no information regarding the SM-M127F. This suggests that the former could be a mid-range device while the latter might be an entry-level smartphone. Also, we can expect the M425F's software development to have debuted, hinting that it could be unveiled by the end of 2020.

What To Expect?

Undoubtedly, Samsung is bombarding smartphones into a slew of markets including India. Recently, the company launched the Galaxy M51 and it is gearing up to launch the Galaxy F41 on October 8. Given that these two upcoming Galaxy M smartphones are in the early stages, we can expect these phones to also make their way into the Indian market sometime soon.

