Typing this word on an iPhone or iPad will crash the device

A new bug on the iOS 11 is causing a lot of trouble. According to a new report typing the word "Taiwan" on an iPhone or an iPad will crash the device instantly due to a bug found on the iOS 11 OS. This bug is applicable in all iOS devices (in China region) from the iPhone 5S to the iPhone X.

The issue is present on the iOS 11.3 and older version of the operating system. If a user types the word "Taiwan" on the iMessage, Facebook or WhatsApp, the smartphone will crash instantly.

How to fix this issue?

As of now, the only way to fix this issue is to update your iPhone or an iPad to the latest iOS 11.4.1 operating system, which fixes several issues like the battery discharge and now the "Taiwan" word bug has also been fixed.

More about iOS 11.4.1 software update

This is a stable update which is available via OTA. A user can install the update via iTunes or can directly download the update from the device by connecting to a smartphone. With this update, Apple fixes many issues including a major security loophole. However, as of now, there is no information available regarding the fix of the battery draining issue on the devices running on the iOS 11.4.

Fixes an issue that prevented some users from viewing the last known location of their AirPods in Find My iPhone Improves reliability of syncing mail, contacts, and notes with Exchange accounts.Now, authorities or the hackers can no more crack open an iPhone or an iPad using a brute force method as now devices running on the iOS 11.4 will not authorise a USB accessories to access the data if the USB has been connected to the device for more than 1 hour and a user has to unlock the smartphone using Face ID, Touch ID, or a passcode to authorise a USB accessories, which will prevent it from the brute force unlocking of an iPhone or an iPad.

The update is available for everyone and this is a must install the update for those who are concerned about the data on their device. However, this does not mean that other should not install, in fact, everyone who has a supported iPhone or an iPad should install this update ASAP.

