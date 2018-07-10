iOS 11.4.1 fixes the major security flaw on the iPhones and iPads

A new and probably a last iOS 11 update for the Apple iPhones and iPads are here. Apple has released the iOS 11.4.1, which seems like the final stable version of the iOS 11 (before the release of iOS 12) for the selected devices from the Apple iPhone 5s to the Apple iPhone X, including a bunch of iPad models as well.

This is a stable update which is available via OTA. A user can install the update via iTunes or can directly download the update from the device by connecting to a smartphone. With this update, Apple fixes many issues including a major security loophole. However, as of now, there is no information available regarding the fix of the battery draining issue on the devices running on the iOS 11.4.

iOS 11.4.1 includes bug fixes and improves the security of your iPhone or iPad. This update:

Fixes an issue that prevented some users from viewing the last known location of their AirPods in Find My iPhone

Improves reliability of syncing mail, contacts, and notes with Exchange accounts

Now, authorities or the hackers can no more crack open an iPhone or an iPad using a brute force method as now devices running on the iOS 11.4 will not authorise a USB accessories to access the data if the USB has been connected to the device for more than 1 hour and a user has to unlock the smartphone using Face ID, Touch ID, or a passcode to authorise a USB accessories, which will prevent it from the brute force unlocking of an iPhone or an iPad.

The update is available for everyone and this is a must install the update for those who are concerned about the data on their device. However, this does not mean that other should not install, in fact, everyone who has a supported iPhone or an iPad should install this update ASAP.

The company has also released other several updates for Apple Watch, macOS and tvOS as well, which fixes some of the bugs and improves the overall user experience of these devices.