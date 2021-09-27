Unisoc SC9863A Mobile Processor: Everything You Need To Know News oi-Vivek

Realme India recently launched a budget 4G smartphone -- the Realme Narzo 50i, powered by an octa-core processor -- the Unisoc SC9863A. The smartphone has been receiving a lot of flack on various social media sites, especially for using the Unisoc SC9863A. Is this processor really that bad? Here is everything you need to know about the processor that powers the Realme Narzo 5i.

Unisoc SC9863A Specifications

The Unisoc SC9863A is manufactured using 28nm HPC+ architecture, which does seem dated, especially when compared to most of the entry-level smartphone processors in the market, which use 14nm or newer fabrication. TSMC is the manufacturer of the Unisoc SC9863A, and the company claims that the processor offers better performance when compared to CPUs that use ARM Cortex-A53 architecture.

Coming to the CPUs, the Unisoc SC9863A is an octa-core processor, all CPU cores are based on ARM Cortex-A55 architecture with a peak clock speed of 1.6GHz. The processor comes with the Imagination PowerVR GE8322 GPU with 550MHz clock speed, which can support a maximum display resolution of 2160 x 1080p.

The processor also supports eMMC 5.1 along with LPDDR3/LPDDR4/LPDDR3x RAM with a maximum memory speed of 933MHz. As per the cameras, the chipset can support a dual-camera setup with a 16MP and a 5MP camera and can also record videos at 30fps, 1080p resolution.

Coming to connectivity, the Unisoc SC9863A is equipped with a cat7 4G LTE modem. Theoretically, a modem based on cat7 technology should offer a peak download speed of 300Mbits/s and an upload speed of 100Mbits/s. Besides, it also offers Bluetooth 4.2 and support for satellite navigation systems like Baidu, GPS, and Glonass.

Except for the fact that the Unisoc SC9863A is based on 28nm architecture, I don't see any other major flaw with the processor. Do note that, the Realme Narzo 50i costs just Rs. 7,499, and the price of the processor has significantly helped the brand to price the phone that low. Having a processor that is based on 28nm just means, the processors will be slightly larger and it might not be as efficient as other processors based on newer fabrication techniques.

If you are planning on considering the Realme Narzo 50i, just don't look at the processor, instead, look at the entire smartphone and what value proposition it offers. Don't choose a smartphone just for the sake of the processor, as software optimizations play an important role too.

