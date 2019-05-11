Upcoming Infinix smartphone with 32MP selfie camera teased on Flipkart News oi-Sandeep Sarkar The upcoming smartphone is speculated to be the Infinix S4 which was recently launched in some African markets.

The Transsion Holdings backed brand Infinix seems to have started working on a new smartphone. The brand is known for its budget smartphones and has recently launched a smartphone with a triple rear camera setup under sub 7K price tag. The upcoming smartphone by the company has been teased on Flipkart which suggests the device in making.

The Flipkart teaser of the upcoming Infinix smartphone does not reveal the name. However, some reports suggest that the upcoming smartphone could be the Infinix S4 which has been recently launched in some African countries. The teaser hints at a selfie centric smartphone along with some key design elements.

The Flipkart teaser suggests that the device will pack a 32MP camera at the front for selfies and video calling. What makes us believe that this could be the Infinix S4 is that the 32MP selfie snapper is also present on the S4. The display is seen sporting a waterdrop style notch for the selfie camera. The teaser shared by the company also hints at a big display panel, however, there are no specifics mentioned.

If we look at the specs of the Infinix S4, the smartphone runs on an entry-segment MediaTek Helio P22 chipset. It comes with dual RAM and storage configurations. There is a 3GB/6GB RAM and a 32GB/64GB storage variant to choose from. The device has a XOS Cheeta UI based on Android Pie.

The display up front measures 6.2-inches and is a HD+ panel. The dewdrop notch houses a 32MP selfie camera. The rear camera setup has three lenses comprising of 13MP primary sensor, an 8MP sensor and a 2MP lens for depth mapping. Backing up the device is a 4000mAh battery unit.

Infinix has introduced some good budget smartphones in the Indian market. The most recent device by the company is Infinix Smart 3 Plus which brings a triple lens rear camera setup in the sub 7K price segment. This makes it first smartphone to be launched with such a price tag. The rear camera setup on the Infinix Smart 3 Plus packs a 13MP primary lens, a 2MP sensor and one low-light sensor accompanied by an LED flash. The selfie camera packs an 8MP sensor housed within the waterdrop notch. It is backed by a 3500mAh battery.

