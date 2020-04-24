Verizon Kyocera DuraXV Extreme Flip Phone With Rugged, Washable Design Launched

Verizon Kyocera DuraXV Extreme Launch

Technically, the Verizon Kyocera DuraXV Extreme is not a smartphone but a good old basic phone with a clamshell design. The launch of the Verizon Kyocera DuraXV Extreme would have gone under the radar. But for all the popularity of foldable phones now, Verizon Kyocera DuraXV Extreme might grab a percentage of the market.

Verizon Kyocera DuraXV Extreme Features

The Verizon Kyocera DuraXV Extreme has a couple of interesting features for a basic phone. It comes in two variants, with a 5MP camera and another without. However, with or without the camera, the price of the Verizon Kyocera DuraXV Extreme is still the same. The phone is available only in a single color, black.

The key highlight of the new flip phone is probably its design. The ruggedness of the phone provides military standard 810G and IP68 waterproof protection, making it washable. It is also is drop-proof up to five feet into concrete, dustproof, and certified non-incendive Class 1 for protection in hazardous environments.

The Verizon Kyocera DuraXV Extreme packs a 1.2GHz quad-core processor, 2GB RAM, and paired with 16GB storage. A 1,700 mAh battery is said to provide up to 9.5 hours of usage time or up to 18 days of standby time.

Some of the added perks are mobile hotspot support for up to 10 devices and features dual-mic noise cancellation and dual-front speakers.

Verizon Kyocera DuraXV Extreme: Should You Buy?

The question is obvious: in the era of smartphones and ultra-sensitive touchscreen, who would want a basic flip phone? Verizon is marketing the Kyocera DuraXV Extreme phone for those looking for a second phone, something that's usable for rough-and-tough use, and for all reasons- washable as well.

As noted earlier, the Verizon Kyocera DuraXV Extreme comes with a $240 price tag. It can also be bought for $10 per month for 24 months. Verizon also notes that buyers who order the new flip phone online will have their activation fees waived off. It could be an interesting choice for those looking for a basic phone, with or without the camera.