Video: iPhone 12 Teardown Reveals Key Functionality, 5G Components

iPhone 12 Teardown Reveals Key Functionality, 5G Components

Apple iPhone 12 series is the first set of smartphones from the company to support the 5G network via the in-house A14 Bionic chip. In a teardown video by iFixit, the underlying functionality of the iPhone 12 is exposed. Surprisingly, there are a lot of similarities between the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Pro, which are explained here.

iPhone 12 Teardown

The teardown video reveals some key differences between the iPhone 12 and its predecessor - the iPhone 11, and this includes a change in the way the phone opens. The video explains that this is due to the larger logic boards that now support 5G technology under the hood. Another striking observation is how Apple has squeezed in the battery.

Speaking of the battery, the teardown video reveals that the battery size is 10.78 Wh on both the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Pro. Interestingly, this is smaller than the iPhone 11 and the iPhone 11 Pro, which stood at 11.91 Wh and 11.67 Wh, respectively. But considering how Apple needed more space to fit in the 5G technology in there, the smaller battery comes as an explanation.

Apart from this, the video also talks about a couple of similarities between the base and the Pro models. And yet, the stark difference is that the iPhone 11 packs a plastic spacer near the camera, whereas the iPhone 12 Pro includes a telephoto lens and a LiDAR sensor at the same spot.

iPhone 12 Features

This year, we get to explore four iPhone models instead of three, and the iPhone 12 comes in as the phone in between. It packs a 6.1-inch Retina XDR display with Ceramic Shield protection. Like all the new models, the iPhone 12 draws power from the A14 Bionic chipset with 5G support. It includes a total of three cameras - a dual 12MP camera setup at the rear and a single 12MP selfie camera in the front.

We get to see most of these details in the live-streamed teardown video. There's been a lot of concern over the battery of the new iPhone 12 models. The iPhone 12, in particular, packs a 2,851 mAh battery charged via the MagSafe technology. However, with the 5G network requiring more fuel it remains to be seen if the battery will last a day on a single charge.

