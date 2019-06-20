Vivo's 120W Super FlashCharge Technology Can Fully Charge A Smartphone In 13 Minutes News oi-Vivek

I am really impressed with the 30W Warp Charging technology on my OnePlus 7 Pro, which helps me to charge my device from almost zero to 100 percent in an hour and charges up to 50% in just 20 minutes. The upcoming 120W fast charging technology from Vivo is impressive and almost surreal, which can charge a phone with 4000 mAh battery in just 13 minutes.

According to the latest report, Vivo is working on a new fast-charging technology called Super FlashCharge, which can charge a smartphone with 4000 mAh battery in just 13 minutes, which makes it five times quicker than the 30W Warp Charging on the OnePlus 7 Pro.

Vivo has already launched a 44W fast charging technology with the Vivo iQOO smartphone, which is a new series from Vivo with 4000 mAh battery, which can charge from 0 to 100% in 45 minutes using a new charge pump technology. Vivo is yet to showcase the technology beyond the 120W fast charger for smartphones, and how it is going to work. Do note that, Xiaomi is also working on a similar 100W fast charging technology, which can charge a 4000 mAh battery in 17 minutes.

Might Launch Along With The 5G Vivo Smartphone

Next week (between June 26 to 28), the company is expected to launch its first 5G smartphone at MWC Shanghai 2019, and the company is speculated to launch the 120W Super FlashCharge fast charging technology at the same venue. As of now, there is no information on the features or the specs sheet of the first 5G smartphone from Vivo, except for the fact that the smartphone is most likely to come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC with Snapdragon X50 or X55 5G modem.

What do we think about the 120W fast charging technology?

If Vivo can achieve anything near to the claims of the Super FlashCharge (even if the device takes 20 minutes to fully charge a 4000 mAh battery), the company is expected to take the smartphone industry by storm. This technology is going to change the way we use smartphones and the charging pattern as well. Just plug in your smartphone and sip a cup of coffee, your phone will be charged. We are really looking forward to testing the 120W Super FlashCharge technology in the real world scenario.

Source

Best Mobiles in India