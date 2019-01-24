ENGLISH

Vivo announced APEX 2019 with Snapdragon 855, no selfie camera and more

Vivo just announced its APEX 2019 at MWC 2019 in China.

    Vivo just announced its APEX 2019, the company's new concept phone. The smartphone doesn't come with any ports or buttons, similar to the Meizu Zero which was introduced yesterday. But it features a curved glass design instead of ceramic back. It doesn't have any 3.5mm jack, power and volume button.

    Vivo announced APEX 2019 with Snapdragon 855, no selfie camera

     

    The smartphone features a full-screen sound technology which uses the screen of the phone as a speaker and earpiece for calling purpose. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 855 which also supports 5G via eSIM and uses a liquid-cooled plate. The smartphone is backed by a 12GB RAM and 512GB storage.

    The internals sports a 3D duplex stacking design, along with MoB packaging technology which helps in reducing the space occupation by internal components. This is Vivo’s solution to free up space for the 5G modules, making the phone a true unibody 5G phone. The screen also houses an in-display fingerprint sensor which will allow users to unlock the phone by placing their finger on the display.

    Vivo announced APEX 2019 with Snapdragon 855, no selfie camera

    On the optical front, the smartphone sports a dual camera sensor with the combination of 12MP+13MP camera sensor along with an LED flash. However, it doesn't have a front camera. You can use the rear camera to take selfies, as the rear panel comes with a mirror finish.

    The Vivo APEX 2019 comes in white, gray and black color options. As we know this is just a concept phone, the company is likely to be introduced as the next-generation NEX phone sometime later this year.

    Source

     

    vivo vivo apex 2019 smartphone news
