Vivo APEX 2019 official teaser shows next-gen elevating camera

Vivo has officially launched the teaser of its upcoming APEX 2019 smartphone which is going to be the second generation elevating camera phone. The company has put a 35-second long video on Vivo's Facebook handle which gives us a glimpse of how the phone will look. The camera which was shown on APEX last year will also get an upgrade with new features.

The teaser video shows that the Vivo APEX 2019 doesn't come with any notch on the top or a physical button on the front. This makes the phone truely bezel-less. The company will showcase this concept smartphone on January 24 at the annual Mobile World Congress 2019, which is going to held in Barcelona.

"In 2018, we pioneered the ElevatingFront Camera with our APEX concept phone at MWC. Within months, we mass-produced it with our NEX smartphone during the FIFA World Cup. Now, get ready for 2019," reads Vivo's Facebook post.

There is not much information about the specification of the Vivo APEX 2019, because the teaser focused mostly on selfie camera. A famous tipster Ben Geskin has also posted some image renders of the phone which hinted that it will come with near-bezels with rounded corners. The phone will house a dual camera setup on the back along with an LED flash.

The APEX 2018 concept phone which was showcased at MWC last year houses 98 per cent screen-to-body ratio. The top and the side on the smartphone was only 1.8mm each and at the bottom, it was just 4.3mm. The display of the phone acts as a speaker which is a unique feature. APEX 2018 also features an in-display fingerprint sensor for a FullView display.

Let's see when a company is going to launch the smartphone and when it will hit the Indian smartphone market.