Vivo APEX 2019 will launch on the 24th of January 2019

Vivo APEX 2019 is expected to run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC

    The Vivo APEX was the first smartphone from Vivo with a notch-less, bezel-less design. And now, according to the leaked press-invitation, the company is all set for the launch of the Vivo APEX 2019 with improved features and specifications compared to the first generation Vivo APEX smartphone.

    Vivo APEX 2019 will launch on the 24th of January 2019

     

    According to the leaked poster, the company will announce the Vivo APEX 2019 on the 24th of January 2019. The smartphone comes with a code name "water-drop," which hints towards a display with water-drop notch design.

    The ripple design on the launch event poster hints that the smartphone will have an in-display fingerprint sensor, that to a bigger sensor compared to the previous generation APEX smartphone. Just like the original APEX smartphone, the Vivo APEX 2019 is expected to offer higher screen to body percentage with an almost bezel-less design.

    Vivo APEX 2019 speculated specifications

    The Vivo APEX 2019 is expected to come with a 6.4 or a 6.5-inch OLED display with FHD+ resolution offering 90%+ screen to body ratio. Rumors suggest that the smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC with at least 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.

    As of now, there is no information on the camera technology offered on the Vivo APEX 2019. Considering the trend of 2018, the smartphone will have a dual or a triple camera setup with a telephoto or a super wide angle lens.

     

    The Vivo APEX 2019 might feature a 4000 mAh Li-ion battery with support for fast charging via USB type C port with a dedicated 3.5mm headphone jack. The mobile phone will run on Android 8.1 Oreo or Android 9 Pie with custom Funtouch OS skin on top.

    As of now, there is no information on the pricing of the smartphone. Considering the price of the Vivo APEX 2018, the APEX 2019 is expected to be priced around 3500 Yuan (Rs 36,000) or $500.

    Story first published: Friday, January 18, 2019, 10:00 [IST]
