Vivo APEX 2018 image leaked ahead of official launch

    Vivo launched the teaser video of its upcoming APEX 2019 smartphone yesterday and it is all set to unveil the phone on January 25. But ahead of the official launch, the smartphone surfaced on the web which shows the design of the complete phone.

    Vivo APEX 2018 image leaked ahead of official launch

     

    The new render of the Vivo APEX 2019 shows a mirror-like finish. The back panel is highly reflective and features dual rear camera setup on the top, along with an LED flash.

    The front panel the phone seems to be a full-view display without any notch along with minimal bezels. There are no top bezels and the company has already confirmed that this phone will come with a pop-up camera and a piezoelectric speaker.

    On the back, the smartphone doesn't feature any fingerprint scanner which means the company will equip the phone with an in-display fingerprint scanner.

    The company has already released the teaser video which shows that the Vivo APEX 2019 doesn't come with any notch on the top or a physical button on the front. This makes the phone truely bezel-less. The company will showcase this concept smartphone on January 24 at the annual Mobile World Congress 2019, which is going to held in Barcelona.

    "In 2018, we pioneered the ElevatingFront Camera with our APEX concept phone at MWC. Within months, we mass-produced it with our NEX smartphone during the FIFA World Cup. Now, get ready for 2019," reads Vivo's Facebook post

    We are a few hours away from the launch of the smartphone. We will get back to you with full specification and pricing of the phone as soon as Vivo launched the phone.

    Thursday, January 24, 2019, 14:00 [IST]
