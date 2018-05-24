Vivo announced its V9 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia limited edition

Vivo which is an official smartphone sponsor of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia has announced several campaigns and also introduced a 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia V9 Blue limited edition smartphone. The company has announced this limited edition smartphone during an event in Beijing.

"This will be the first-ever limited edition smartphone to join a prestigious collection of significant artefacts and memorabilia, which chronicle the growth of football into a global culture," Fone Arena quoted company as saying.

"My Time, My FIFA World Cup" is a campaign which includes some of the exciting programs like the Vivo Super Fan Photographer programme, providing fans with pitch-side, stadium and warm up session access. The Vivo Super Time project will elevate the fan experience during the FIFA World Cup performance segment.

The internal specifications of the phone are unchanged so you are still getting Android Oreo-based Funtouch OS along with a Snapdragon 626. This special edition will come with an additional pack of apps which will enable you to follow your favourite team during the tournament and interact with other owners and fans. The company has also introduced plenty of themes to personalize the phone with a proper wallpaper of your favourite team.

The Vivo Super Time project will also organise a series of unique music-themed activities throughout the tournament. This will include the Vivo Super DJ show at all 64 matches. Vivo will create a special Vivo Super Time moment during the Official Song Performance on Final Match of FIFA 2018 on 15 July.

There will be unique corners at Beijing Forest Park which will sell Vivo phones. Moreover, it will also have some games and activities for the football fans.

Just to recall, Vivo V9 arrives with a 6.3-inch FHD+ in-cell IPS FullView Display with a resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels and 19:9 aspect ratio as there is a display notch. The smartphone runs Android 8.0 Oreo topped with Funtouch OS 4.0 and makes use of an octa-core Snapdragon 626 SoC paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space, which can be expanded up to 256GB.

The Vivo V9 include dual cameras positioned vertically at the top left with 16MP and 5MP sensors. The selfie camera is a 24MP sensor with a portrait mode, AR stickers and Face Beauty.

