Vivo iQOO new variant announced with 12GB/128GB storage configuration for Rs 38,194

Earlier in March 2019, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer Vivo officially announced its flagship smartphone called iQOO. With the launch of iQOO, Vivo strengthened its game against popular brands such as Xiaomi, OnePlus and others which offer a high-end set of hardware specifications at the reasonable price range.

Vivo had introduced two smartphones under the iQOO branding which includes the standard iQOO and the iQOO Monster. Both the variants come with some high-end hardware such as a flagship Snapdragon 855 processor, up to 12GB RAM and triple-lens rear camera setup for photography. Now, Vivo has announced a new variant of the iQOO smartphone.

Vivo iQOO new variant details:

The latest Vivo iQOO variant has been launched in China and it carries a lower price tag than the iQOO Monster smartphone. The new variant also carries a 12GB RAM for multitasking, however, the internal storage on this variant is lower than the previous model. This variant comes with an onboard storage space of 128GB.

The remaining set of hardware remains the same. As for the pricing, the Vivo iQOO with 12GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage has been priced at RMB 3,698 (Rs 38,194 approx). It is currently unknown as to when Vivo will launch this variant in the remaining markets. We will keep you posted with all the latest information on the same.

As for the specifications, the Vivo iQOO flaunts a big 6.4-inch AMOLED display panel which has a screen resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. The display packs a waterdrop notch on top which houses a 12MP selfie camera. It also comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner for security.

The triple lens rear camera setup comprises of a 12MP (f/1.8) primary lens, a 13MP lens and a 2MP (f/2.4) sensor with LED flash. It is available in three RAM options including 6GB/8GB and 12GB. Completing the specification sheet is a 4,000mAH Li-Ion battery unit with Quick Charge support.

