Vivo iQOO gaming smartphone India launch pegged late May or early June

Vivo iQOO could be priced under Rs. 60,000 in India.

Vivo announced a new sub-brand of smartphones called iQOO. The first smartphone in the lineup - Vivo iQOO was announced a few days back in the company's home market China. Now, it looks like this smartphone will be launched in India in the second quarter of this year.

As per a recent report by 91mobiles citing the information from an anonymous Vivo executive, the Vivo iQOO smartphone will be launched in India in late May or early June. Besides this one, the company will also launch another smartphone later this year in India.

Vivo iQOO expected price in India

The report further notes that both these smartphones from the iQOO brand will be launched as gaming devices and will compete against the likes of OnePlus phones. There are claims that these new smartphones will be priced between Rs. 30,000 and Rs. 60,000. The report further notes that four variants of these two smartphones will reach the Indian market.

Vivo iQOO specifications

To recall, the first iQOO smartphone is a gaming device flaunting a 6.41-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. It has a Halo notch on top of the display to house the front camera and a 91.7% screen-to-body ratio. Under its hood, this smartphone uses a Snapdragon 855 SoC based on the 7nm process along with Super Liquid Cooling technology and Adreno 640 GPU. The other aspects of this gaming phone include AI Turbo, Net Turbo, Center Turbo, Game Turbo and Cooling Turbo bundled under the Multi-Turbo feature.

The device has been launched in four storage variants - 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM, 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM, 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM and 12GB ROM + 256GB ROM. The smartphone has a triple camera setup at its rear with a 13MP Sony IMX263 primary sensor, a 12MP secondary sensor with f/1.79 aperture and a 2MP third sensor for depth sensing. The other goodies include a 12MP selfie camera, Android 9 Pie OS, 4G LTE support, dual-SIM support, a USB Type-C port and a 4000mAh battery with support for 44 fast charging.