Vivo iQOO Space Knight limited edition announced: What’s the difference? News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Vivo iQOO Space Knight is now official.

Gaming smartphones have set up a new category and is slowly catching up with the trend. Many companies have started launching such devices with powerful specifications and dedicated technologies that entice gaming enthusiasts. Earlier this year, Vivo introduced a gaming smartphone called iQOO to compete against rivals from other Chinese brands.

The Vivo iQOO was launched in March in two color options - Lava Orange and Electro-optic Blue. Also, the company announced a limited edition variant in partnership with Monster Energy featuring a whopping 12GB RAM and 128GB storage space. Now, it has introduced another limited edition model called Space Knight.

Vivo iQOO Space Knight edition

The Vivo iQOO Space Knight edition has been launched in partnership with Vivo and the China National Space Administration. The smartphone features a futuristic custom made gift box. It also contains a smaller box with an engraved nameplate made using a piece of metal from the Shenzhou spacecraft.

As of now, there is no word about the exact pricing of the Vivo iQOO Space Knight edition but we can expect it to be relatively more expensive than the Black Knight version 4298 yuan (approx. Rs. 43,000). And, there is no word about the availability of this smartphone in the markets outside of China.

Vivo iQOO specifications

When it comes to this Vivo smartphone, it adorns a 6.41-inch FHD+ AMOLED display featuring a waterdrop notch and an in-display fingerprint sensor. Under its hood, the smartphone gets the power from a Snapdragon 855 SoC paired with 6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage space. The imaging aspects include a triple camera module with 12MP + 13MP + 2MP sensors and a 12MP selfie camera. There is a dedicated button for the AI assistant and touch buttons at the right of the Vivo iQOO. As it is a gaming smartphone, it comes with a 4000mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging and liquid cooling technology.