Vivo NEX 3, NEX 3 5G Specs Revealed: Snapdragon 855 Plus To Run The Show

Vivo's NEX lineup that is known for offering bezel-less display design might soon get third-gen devices. The company is gearing up for the launch of its Vivo NEX 3 and the NEX 3 5G, which is speculated to be the first smartphone from the company with 5G networking capabilities. Now, the complete specifications of these smartphones are out on the Chinese social media site Weibo.

Minor Differences

As the name suggests, the Vivo NEX 3 5G supports 5th Gen wireless network, whereas, the standard variant comes with 4G LTE networking capability. Besides, the 5G variant is one gram heavier than the regular edition.

Specs-Sheet

Both phones will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC with 8/12GB RAM and 128/256/512GB ROM. The device will come with a 6.89-inch bezel-less screen with a resolution of 2256 x 1080p (FHD+).

The major differentiator between the NEX 3 and other smartphones will be the display. The smartphone is expected to come with a water-fall screen with extreme curves on either side with a higher screen-to-body ratio. The phone is also speculated to come with a bezel-less design with a touch-sensitive side frame that acts as volume and power buttons.

These devices will rock a triple-camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor, 13MP telephoto lens, and a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens. Besides, both phones will have a 16MP selfie camera. A 4500 mAh battery will be seen on both models with support for 44W fast charging via the USB Type-C port.

The smartphone will run on Android 9 Pie with custom FunTouch OS skin on top, which is expected to receive Android 10 update on a later date. It is speculated that the high-end variant with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage of the NEX 3 is expected to cost CNY 4,998 (approx Rs. 50,000), making it the most expensive Vivo smartphone ever. Whereas, the 5G model might cost CYN 500 (approx Rs. 5,000) more than the standard model.

Source

