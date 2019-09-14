Vivo Nex 3 With 99.6 Screen-To-Body Ratio Official Launch On September 16 News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Vivo is known for turning complicated ideas into reality. At least that's what the company's track record shows. The Chinese manufacturer introduced the pop-up selfie camera concept last year and is now gearing up for the launch of the first dual-pop up selfie camera smartphone. That's not the only interesting thing Vivo is launching this year. The company will be introducing the Nex 3 with a notch-less waterfall display. Following are the availability details.

Vivo Nex 3 Official Launch Date Revealed

Vivo is all set to bring the Nex 3 on September 16, 2019. The premium handset comes as a successor to the Nex 2 dual-display smartphone. The official launch has been confirmed by the company's product manager, Li Xang on Weibo.

Xing also stated that that the Nex 3 will offer a massive 99.6 percent screen-to-body ratio. And, it is likely to be the only handset in the next six months to offer this maximum display surface. As per Xang, the measurements are calculated using the standard-industry methods. The image shared on Weibo reveals the ultra-slim bezels both on the top and the chin.

Besides, the teaser suggests the absence of the physical control keys (volume rockers and power key). It is speculated that the company might go with haptic feedback feature on the sides for a button-less design.

Vivo Nex 3 Expected Specifications And Features:

Vivo Nex 3 will be a premium offering like its precursor and will be powered by a Snapdragon 855 chipset. There could be a 5G variant as well which will feature an X50 modem with the Snapdragon 855 SoC.

It might be available in multiple RAM and storage configuration. If the rumors are to be believed, then the handset might come with 8GB/12GB RAM and 128GB/256GB/512GB storage options. On the software front, we expect it to be pre-loaded with Android Pie OS-based FunTouch user interface.

It is expected to sport a 6.89-inch FHD+ display with 1080 x 2256 pixels resolution and bezel-less design. For optics, the device is tipped to feature a triple-lens camera setup comprising of a 48MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 12MP telephoto sensor. For selfies and video calling, the device will make use of a 16MP snapper. The unit might draw its fuel from a 4,500 mAh battery aided by 44W fast charging.

