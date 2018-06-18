Vivo NEX A India launch pegged for July; to cost around Rs. 40,000

Last week, Vivo announced the NEX S and NEX A smartphones at an event in China. Vivo NEX S aka NEX Ultimate is the high-end model with advanced features such as in-display fingerprint sensor. The NEX A aka NEX arrives with the pop-up selfie camera module as the NEX but features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Now, there is interesting information regarding the Indian release of the Vivo NEX.

As per a recent report by 91mobiles, the Vivo NEX A could be launched in India in the third week of July. The report citing its retail sources tips that the flagship smartphone would be priced around Rs. 40,000 in the country. Given that the NEX S is the premium one among the two, it will be priced even higher.

Vivo NEX A specifications

Vivo NEX A is fitted with a 6.59-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2316 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.3:9. The smartphone is fueled by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC based on the 10nm process teamed up with Adreno 616 GPU, 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space. While the NEX S makes use of the third-generation in-display fingerprint sensor, this one flaunts a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

For imaging, the both the NEX smartphones feature a dual-camera setup at the rear. There is a 12MP Dual PD rear camera with Sony IMX363 sensor, dual-tone LED flash, f/1.8 aperture and 4-axis OIS and a 5MP secondary camera with f/2.2 aperture. It also supports AI features such as AI portrait shots and AI scene detection. At the front, the smartphone flaunts an 8MP pop-up selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture. It is a pop-up camera module, which will rise and hide automatically as you open and close the camera app.

The other goodies on board the smartphone from Vivo's stable include dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, dual SIM support, Bluetooth 5.0 LE, a USB Type-C port and a 4000mAh battery with support for 22.5W fast charging. The device runs Android 8.1 Oreo topped with Funtouch OS 4.0. These smartphones have the Screen SoundCasting Technology, which will vibrate the display for a softer treble and better bass.