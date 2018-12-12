Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition officially launched for ~Rs 50,000 with triple cameras

Vivo has officially launched the successor to the Vivo NEX, the first smartphone in the world with a retractable front-facing selfie camera mechanism. The Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition is a spiritual successor to the Vivo NEX, which packs in the latest technology and some crazy engineering compared to most of the smartphones.

Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition price and availability

The Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition will be available for pre-order from the 11th of December, and the device will go on sale from the 29th of December for a price of 4998 Yuan or Rs 50,000. The smartphone will be available in Polar Blue and Nebula Purple colors.

Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition specifications

The Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition has a 6.39-inch primary OLED display with 91.63% of screen to body ratio, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass on top with FHD+ resolution (2340 x 1080p). On the back, the phone has a 5.49-inch OLED display with FHD resolution (1920 x 1080p), protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass.

The secondary OLED display serves two main purposes. Firstly, it is used to capture high-quality selfies using the primary camera setup on the device, as Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition lacks a selfie camera. Secondly, as this is an OLED display, it acts like Lunar Ring, which will glow whenever the device receives a notification or a phone call.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 is the chipset that powers the smartphone with 10 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage, which is the best we can get from an Android smartphone.

The Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition has a triple camera setup on the back with a 12 MP primary dual pixel sensor (Sony IMX363), and a 2 MP low-light camera with a Time of Flight (TOF) 3D Camera. The phone does support 4K video recording, AI-enhanced photo shooting, and more.

The device packs in a 3500 mAh Li-ion battery with support for fast charging via USB type C port. The Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition is one of the first smartphones from the company to ship with Android 9 Pie OS with Funtouch OS 4.5 on top with enhanced customization features. As of now, there is no information on the pricing or availability of the Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition in India what so ever.