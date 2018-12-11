Vivo NEX 2 global launch today: How to watch live stream

We have been coming across several leaks regarding the next-generation Vivo flagship in the NEX lineup. Some of these leaks have already suggested that the smartphone might be launched with dual displays, triple rear cameras and other highlights. Now, there appears to be an official confirmation regarding the dual displays as the company has shared the invites hinting that the device could be called Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition and not the NEX 2.

Recently, the company shared a set of official renders showing the two displays and a full-screen front. Today, we will get to know all the details regarding the upcoming Vivo smartphone as it will be unveiled at an event in China at 7:30 PM (which is 5 PM IST). Interested fans can watch the live stream of the launch by visiting this link.

Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition rumors

This upcoming smartphone is likely to come with several highlights. The presence of two displays on either side of the device is one of the key notable aspects. The front-facing display is believed to be a 6.5-inch AMOLED panel. It is expected to use a material induction-based earpiece underneath and an in-display fingerprint sensor as well. The display at the rear could be a 5.5-inch panel and can work as a standalone screen. It is expected that users can switch between these displays with a three-finger gesture.

Furthermore, there are speculations that it might house an LED ring at its rear surrounding the three cameras. Given that there is a secondary display, there would be no need for a selfie camera at the front as the rear display can double as the viewfinder in the selfie mode. But there are chances for us to see a pop-up mechanism housing the selfie camera as the first-generation NEX smartphone.

The Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition is rumored to use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 as it is too early to use the newly launched Snapdragon 855 chipset. There are claims that this processor could be coupled with a whopping 10GB of RAM. A leaked benchmark listing pointed out Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the-box.

Though we know that the announcement of this device is pegged for today, there is no word regarding its launch in the other global markets including India.