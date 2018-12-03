Vivo teased NEX 2 with triple rear cameras, dual displays and more

Back in June this year Vivo introduced its NEX smartphone with a unique design. Now, the company has finally started teasing images and videos about the successor of the smartphone. The video teaser has revealed that the upcoming NEX 2 smartphone will come with a dual display, along with triple rear cameras and lights around the camera.

The dual display design will be similar to the Nubia X, the smartphone will come with truely bezeless display without any notch on the top. Moreover, the smartphone will also don't have a front camera because it comes with a display on the back. Users can use the rear cameras to take selfies. The fingerprint scanner is placed on the display.

The smartphone is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 845 SoC, clubbed with up to 8GB of RAM, which is similar to the predecessor. It has been reported that the smartphone will be launch sometime later this month. Earlier rumors claimed that the company will launch the NEX 2 on December 11, but right now the company has not disclosed the launch date of the smartphone. So the smartphone doesn't pass through any of the certification sites, so it's very early to shoot any guess on the specification of the phone.

According to an earlier leak, it has been reported that the triple camera setup will be positioned vertically at the top left corner. But, the video teaser cleared that the smartphone will house camera sensors horizontally in the top middle, underneath the secondary screen will be placed on the rear panel.

So let's see what Vivo is going to bring to the table as its latest flagship smartphone the NEX 2. So far we have this much information, and we will update you as soon as we get some more information on the dual display smartphone.

Source