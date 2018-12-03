ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Vivo teased NEX 2 with triple rear cameras, dual displays and more

Vivo released new video teasers for its upcoming NEX 2 smartphones. The teasers disclosed that it will come with dual display and triple rear cameras.

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Back in June this year Vivo introduced its NEX smartphone with a unique design. Now, the company has finally started teasing images and videos about the successor of the smartphone. The video teaser has revealed that the upcoming NEX 2 smartphone will come with a dual display, along with triple rear cameras and lights around the camera.

    Vivo teased NEX 2 with triple rear cameras, dual displays and more

     

    The dual display design will be similar to the Nubia X, the smartphone will come with truely bezeless display without any notch on the top. Moreover, the smartphone will also don't have a front camera because it comes with a display on the back. Users can use the rear cameras to take selfies. The fingerprint scanner is placed on the display.

    The smartphone is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 845 SoC, clubbed with up to 8GB of RAM, which is similar to the predecessor. It has been reported that the smartphone will be launch sometime later this month. Earlier rumors claimed that the company will launch the NEX 2 on December 11, but right now the company has not disclosed the launch date of the smartphone. So the smartphone doesn't pass through any of the certification sites, so it's very early to shoot any guess on the specification of the phone.

    According to an earlier leak, it has been reported that the triple camera setup will be positioned vertically at the top left corner. But, the video teaser cleared that the smartphone will house camera sensors horizontally in the top middle, underneath the secondary screen will be placed on the rear panel.

     

    So let's see what Vivo is going to bring to the table as its latest flagship smartphone the NEX 2. So far we have this much information, and we will update you as soon as we get some more information on the dual display smartphone.

    Source

    Read More About: vivo vivo nex nex 2 smartphone news
    Story first published: Monday, December 3, 2018, 13:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 3, 2018
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue