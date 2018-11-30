Vivo NEX 2 unboxing video hints at triple cameras and dual displays

The notch display trend was kickstarted in late 2017 with the launch of the iPhone X. Later, all the companies started implementing this trend in their offerings. Its been a year and the controversial notch has already started vanishing from the picture. As the notch houses the selfie camera and sensors, smartphone makers have to come up with a different way for these components.

The Vivo NEX is among the pioneers to have come up with a small pop-out structure for the selfie camera. Following this, the Oppo Find X took the sliding mechanism to the next level with a sliding design with for the front and rear cameras. And, ZTE came up with moving elements and launched a device with two usable displays called nubia X.

Vivo NEX 2 unboxing video

Now, it looks like Vivo is all set to step up its efforts with its next-generation flagship smartphone in the NEX lineup. An unboxing video of the device has surfaced online showing a smartphone with two displays - a large all-display front and a relatively smaller 16:9 display at the rear. The Vivo NEX 2 appears to have a 3D ToF (time-of-flight) sensor making it usable for AR and VR purposes.

Dual displays

There is a second screen hinting that the smartphone has dual displays as the nubia X. however, the rear display isn't demoed in this video and we aren't able to judge how large it is. But we can see that it is large enough and positioned underneath the camera module.

Lunar Ring around the camera

It also shows an LED ring surrounding the triple rear camera module resembling the fancy LED ring that Mini Cooper cars feature albeit being smaller in size. This is called Lunar Ring and it is a colorful RGB LED ring enclosing the camera. It is much more advanced than the typical LED notification light. As there are dual displays, we can expect the Lunar Ring to help users take selfies using the rear display.

On the whole, the upcoming Vivo smartphone appears to have a unique design with never-seen-before design elements. But there is no word regarding the pop-up selfie camera as the rear screen facilitates the purpose.

Via: GSMArena