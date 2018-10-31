Nubia X with dual displays and no front camera launched: Price and specifications

Nubia X display: Dual display panel

As mentioned earlier, the Nubia X packs dual displays. Nubia apparently has adopted this design to provide a full-screen display. The primary display is a taller 6.26-inch full-HD panel which offers a screen resolution of 1080 x 2280 pixels and has an aspect ratio of 19:9. The display has 96 percent NTSC color gamut. For screen protection, the display uses a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on top.

On the other hand, the secondary display is a 5.1-inch HD+ panel which has the same 19:9 aspect ratio but offers a screen resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels. Similar to the primary display it also has 96 percent NTSC color gamut and a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on top for screen protection.

Hardware and Software: Snapdragon 845 SoC

Powering the Nubia X is a 64-bit Snapdragon 845 SoC which is paired with Adreno 630 GPU to render the graphics. The device is available in two RAM variants including a 6GB and an 8GB LPDDR4X RAM. The smartphone is available in three storage variants including 64GB, 128GB, 256GB storage. Notably, the inbuilt storage is not expandable so the maximum storage which you can get on Nubia X is 256GB. The smartphone ships with Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box based on Nubia UI 6.0.2.

Battery and Connectivity: Big 3,800mAh battery

The Nubia X is fueled by a 3,800mAh battery which comes with Qualcomm Quick Charge fast charging support. The connectivity aspects include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, and a USB Type-C port for charging and data transfers.

Pricing and availability:

The device is available in four gradient color options. The Black and Grey with Gold color variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB inbuilt storage is priced at CNY 3,299 (Rs 34,990 approx), and CNY 3399 (Rs 36,051 approx) for the Blue variant. The 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant's Black and Grey with Gold color variant comes with a price tag of CNY 3,699 (Rs 39,237 approx), whereas, the Blue variant comes with a price tag of CNY 3,799 (Rs 40,294 approx).

The Nubia X top-end variant with 8GB RAM/256GB internal storage is priced at CNY 4,199 (Rs 44,536 approx) for the Black and Grey with Gold color variant and CNY 4,299 (Rs 45,600 approx) for the Blue variant. The smartphone has already been up for pre-orders and the sales will go live from November 5 on Nubia's China website Suning, TMall and JD.com. It is not immediately clear as to when this smartphone will be available in India; however, we will keep you posted on the same.