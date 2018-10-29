ENGLISH

Nubia Red Magic gaming smartphone to be available in India post Diwali

The Red Magic is powered by a Qualcomm's top-end Snapdragon 835 SoC which is paired with Adreno 540 GPU to render the graphics.

    Nubia, the sub-brand of ZTE is all set to make a comeback in India. It is expected that Nubia might soon be back in the country with the launch of its gaming smartphone, i.e the Nubia Red Magic. The smartphone is primarily targeted at the gaming audiences and will be available in India post-Diwali. It is also being said that there will be special offers which the users will be able to avail on the pre-booking of the smartphone.

    Nubia had first launched the Red Magic gaming smartphone back in April this year. The smartphone packs a power processor paired with 8GB RAM which is ample to take care of the graphics-rich game. 

    To tempt the gamers the smartphone features a unique design with a customizable LED RGB strip. Further, Nubia claims to have used added layers of graphite, four cooling ports along with a convex-style rear. This is said to keep the device cool even with continuous gaming sessions. The company also claims that the Red Magic is almost ten degrees cooler as compared to the iPhone X at its peak temperatures, which sounds quite enticing.

    Let's have a quick look at the specifications and features offered by the Nubia Red Magic smartphone:

    The Nubia Red Magic smartphone sports a taller 5.99-inch Full HD IPS LCD display which has a screen resolution of 1080 x 2160 pixels. The Red Magic is powered by a Qualcomm's top-end Snapdragon 835 SoC which is paired with Adreno 540 GPU to render all the graphics. The Red Magic comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of native storage. Sadly, there is no expandable memory support. The smartphone ships with Android 8.1 Oreo stock version.

    For imaging, the Red Magic uses a single lens 24MP rear camera with a f/1.7 aperture. Up front, there is an 8MP lens with f/2.0 aperture to capture selfies. The entire package is backed by a 3,800mAh battery. As of now, there is no specific timeline mentioned for the release of the smartphone in India, the only information available is that the device will be available after Diwali. We will keep you posted with further information on the same, so stay tuned for more updates.

    Story first published: Monday, October 29, 2018, 13:45 [IST]
