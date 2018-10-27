ENGLISH

Nubia Red Magic 2 will launch on 31st of October with 10 GB RAM

Nubia Red Magic 2 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC

    Nubia is all set for the launch of the Nubia Red Magic 2, the second "gaming-smartphone" from Nubia with the top of the line specifications and additional gaming-centric tweaks. The company has now shared an official teaser of the smartphone, which highlights some of the specifications of the Nubia Red Magic 2.

    According to the newly launched teaser, the Nubia Red Magic 2 will come with a dual cooling system to keep the device cool while extensive gaming sessions. This will be the first Nubia smartphone to feature dual cooling system (liquid + air).

    In addition to the liquid cooling system, the smartphone will also come with additional gaming-centric features like 3D surround sound and 4D shock, to offer console-like gaming experience.

    Nubia Red Magic 2 specifications

    According to leaks, the Nubia Red Magic 2 will have an 18:9 aspect ratio display with higher refresh rate. Under the hood, the smartphone is expected to run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC with at least 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. Rumours suggest that the Nubia Red Magic 2 will also be available with 10 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

    The smartphone is likely to have a dual camera set up at the back. However, as of now, there is no information on the implementation of the dual cameras on the Nubia Red Magic 2.

    The Nubia Red Magic is currently available in China for 2099 Yuan (Rs 21,000), and the Nubia Red Magic 2 will launch on the 31st of October and is expected to be priced less than Rs 30,000 price mark for the base variant. As of now, there is no information on the launch of the Nubia Red Magic 2 in India what so ever.

    The Nubia Red Magic comes with an IPS LCD display with a 18:9 aspect ratio with 2.5D curved tempered glass. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage with a full metal unibody design.

    Story first published: Sunday, October 28, 2018, 7:00 [IST]
