Nubia Red Magic gaming smartphone slated to launch in India on October 2018

Nubia had launched its gaming smartphone Red Magic earlier in April this year in China. The smartphone was available only in the Chinese market until now however, Nubia is now planning to bring the game-centric smartphone for the Indian masses as well. Nubia is expected to launch the Red Magic smartphone in India by next month.

According to a report from Beebom, the sources close to Nubia have revealed that Nubia is planning to launch the Red Magic smartphone in India somewhere around mid-October. With the launch of Red Magic, Nubia will make a comeback in the Indian market after a long break.

It has been fairly long since Nubia had launched any smartphone in India. The last devices which the company had introduced in India were the Nubia M2, Nubia Z17, and Nubia N1 among others. All these smartphones feature an intuitive design with some decent set of specs.

The trend of gaming smartphones was first started by Razer Phone back in 2017. Since then various game-centric smartphones were launched such as the Honor Play and others.

As for the specs and features of the Nubia Red Magic, the smartphone measure 158.1 x 74.9 x 9.5 mm and weighs 185g. The gaming smartphone features a taller 6-inch Full-HD+ LCD IPS display which offers a screen resolution of 1080 x 2160 pixels. In terms of optics, the smartphone sports a single rear camera setup consisting of a 24MP lens with a f/1.7 aperture. To capture selfies and to make video calls there is an 8MP front camera which has a wider f/2.0 aperture.

Powering the smartphone is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC which is paired with either 6GB RAM or 8GB RAM. As for the storage, the 6GB RAM variant comes with 64GB of internal storage, whereas, the 8GB variant gets 128GB of onboard storage. The device runs on 8.1 Oreo-based on RedMagic OS 1.0.

Nubia Red Magic is backed by a non-removable 3800mAh battery which comes with fast charging support. There is a fingerprint scanner mounted at the rear of the device. The other sensors onboard include an accelerometer, gyro, proximity, and compass.