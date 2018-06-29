Nubia NX606J leaked: Shows dual displays, side-mounted fingerprint sensor and more

Back in April, when the Nubia NX606J passed through TENAA certification site, the phone was expected to be the flagship Z18. Now a new Nubia smartphone has surfaced on SIPO (State Intellectual Property Office) in China, which shows a phone with minimum bezels along with a secondary display on the rear panel.

The leaked render also show the fingerprint scanner placed on both the sides of the smartphone. There is a dual-camera setup on the rear panel along with dual separate LED flash. The images hint at a glass-back panel, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a speaker grill at the bottom. However, while looking at the images we didn't find the front-facing camera and the sensor anywhere on the smartphone.

The leaked images also show a date of August 28 on the home screen of the phone display. So we can expect that this might be the launch date of the smartphone. Up until now, the device has not been leaked so much so that we have any estimate of the specs it would carry. However, as the trend has shown, we do expect some more leaks in the future where to get to see more details.

Is Nubia NX606J a code name for Nubia Z18?

So far we are not sure whether the NX606J codename belongs to the long rumored and leaked Z18. Since there are not many details on the NX606J, we cannot say for sure that the two devices are same.

But if the above-mentioned codename belongs to the Z18 flagship, which most of the sites and experts are guessing, we can safely assume that it will come with a 5.99-inch TFT LCD display with FHD+ resolution and 18:9 aspect ratio. Certainly, the smartphone will feature a full-screen design with narrow bezels. The TENAA listing further shows the two memory variants of the Z18.

The base variant will have 6GB RAM and 64GB inbuilt storage, whereas the higher model will have 8GB RAM and 128GB inbuilt storage. Keeping with the trend, the Z18 will flaunt a horizontally arranged dual rear camera setup. Although, the listing shows that the phone is equipped with a dual rear camera, It is not clear which sensor type has been used as it only mentions 24-megapixel sensor. Not to forget the popular selfie snapper, the Z18 will make use of an 8-megapixel for taking better selfies.

On the software front, the Nubia Z18 will run Android 8.0 Oreo right out of the box. The smartphone will also feature a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and a 3,350mAh battery to keep the lights on.

However, we recommend you to take these piece of information with the pinch of salt. Hope we will get to see some more information on the smartphone in the upcoming weeks.

