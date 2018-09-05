Nubia Z18 announced officially, features 5.99-inch FHD+ display and Snapdragon 845 SoC

Nubia, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer has announced a new smartphone for the masses. The company has launched its flagship device Nubia Z18 for the users. The Z18 is the company's latest addition to its previously available 'Z' series of smartphones. The Nubia Z18 follows the latest trend of notched display and features a water drop notch. The device also has a dual rear camera setup which is stacked horizontally.

The Nubia Z18 measures 148.58x72.54x8.5mm and weighs 172 g. The device sports a 5.99-inch Full HD+ display which has an aspect ratio of 18:9 with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2280 pixels. The display offers 96 percent color saturation along with 96 percent NTSC color gamut. As mentioned earlier the Z18 features a water drop notch and has a 91.8 percent screen-to-body ratio. There is a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on top for screen protection.

For imaging, the Nubia Z18 features a dual rear camera setup with a 16MP primary sensor which has a f/1.6 aperture and a 24MP secondary sensor with a same f/1.6 aperture to capture portrait shots. The rear camera comes along with a dual-LED flash support. The other features of the rear camera include AI scene recognition, 960fps slow playback, PDAF, NeoVision, and anti-shake technology. Up front, there is an 8MP camera to capture selfies and making/receiving video calls. The front camera has a f/2.0 aperture and has a self-portrait beauty feature.

Under the hood, the Nubia Z18 is powered by a Snapdragon 845 SoC which is paired with either of 6GB RAM or 8GB RAM. The smartphone is available in two storage variants including a 64GB variant and 128GB variant. Unfortunately, the storage is not expandable which could be a deal breaker for some as the storage is limited. The device will ship with Android 8.1 Oreo (based on Nubia UI 6.1).

The Nubia Z18 is backed by a 3,450mAh battery with Quick Charge 4.0 fast charging support. In terms of connectivity, the smartphone supports 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi 802.11 a/b/n/ac, and others. There is a fingerprint scanner mounted at the rear of the device.

As for the pricing and availability, the 6GB+64GB variant comes with a price tag CNY 2,799 (Rs 29,403 approx), whereas, the 8GB+128GB variant is available for CNY 3,299 ( Rs 34,572 approx). The Nubia Z18 is available in two color variants including Deep Dark Night, and Nebula Red colors. It is not immediately clear as to when this smartphone will be available in India; however, we will keep you posted on the same.