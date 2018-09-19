Razer Phone 2 spotted on Google Play Console ahead of official launch

Razer has recently confirmed the launch of its upcoming gaming smartphone soon. Razer was the first company to launch the gaming phone last year and set the trend which inspires other brands also to make gaming smartphones. After the launch of Razer Phone last year we have seen the launches of AUS ROG phone, Nubia Red Magic, Xiaomi Black Shark phone, Honor Play.

The company is now working on Razer Phone 2 and already send the invites for the October 10 event. But ahead of its official launch, the smartphone is listed on the Google Play Console which clearly means that the smartphone is certified by Google Play.

The Google Play Console listing reveals that the smartphone is codenamed Aura. According to the listing, the smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 835 SoC and Adreno 540 GPU clubbed with 8GB of RAM. But the earlier reports suggested that the Razer Phone 2 will use a Snapdragon 845 chipset with the Adreno 630 GPU firing up the graphics. But there is a possibility that this might be an error.

Recently the smartphone was surfaced on the AnTuTu benchmark, which confirms some of the specifications. The benchmark confirms that the phone will come with 512GB of storage. This would be a great upgrade as the last year model only sports 64GB Internal storage. Moreover, the smartphone is also suggested to run on Android 8.1 Oreo, the software is expected to get updated to the latest Android Pie before the launch.

Just to recall the current version of the Razer Phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor which is coupled with 8GB of RAM. The device offers 64GB of internal storage which is expandable up to 2TB via microSD card. The device runs on Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS and is eligible for Android 8.0 Oreo. Razer Phone is powered by a humongous 4000 mAh battery that supports Quick charge technology.

Razer Phone 2 will directly compete with the latest flagship smartphones like ROG Phone, Xiaomi Black Shark and others. Let's see what we are going to get when the company made the smartphone official.