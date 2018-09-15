ENGLISH

Razer Phone 2 with 8GB RAM and SD 845 to be announced on October 10

Razer Phone 2 all set to launch on October 10 with Snapdragon 845, 8GB RAM, 512GB onboard storage and more.

    Razer is finally sending out the invites for the launch of the upcoming Razer Phone 2 which is the successor of the first Razer Phone. The company announced its first Razer Phone back in November last year. The press image of the gaming phone is revealed a similar design as the predecessor. The invite suggests a launch event on October 10.

    Razer Phone 2 with 8GB RAM and SD 845 to be announced on October 10

    Recently the smartphone was surfaced on the AnTuTu benchmark, which confirms some of the specifications. The benchmark confirms that the phone will come with 512GB of storage. This would be a great upgrade as the last year model only sports 64GB Internal storage. Moreover, the smartphone is also suggested to run on Android 8.1 Oreo, the software is expected to get updated to the latest Android Pie before the launch.

    The smartphone is confirmed to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 845 SoC, clubbed with the Adreno 630 GPU. The AnTuTu listing confirms that the phone will be backed by an 8GB RAM, just like its sibling Razer Phone.

    Just to recall the current version of the Razer Phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor which is coupled with 8GB of RAM. The device offers 64GB of internal storage which is expandable up to 2TB via microSD card. The device runs on Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS and is eligible for Android 8.0 Oreo. Razer Phone is powered by a humongous 4000 mAh battery that supports Quick charge technology.

    Razer Phone 2 will directly compete with the latest flagship smartphones like ROG Phone, Xiaomi Black Shark and others.

    Story first published: Saturday, September 15, 2018, 12:00 [IST]
