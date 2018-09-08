ENGLISH

Razer Phone 2 spotted on AnTuTu listing with 512GB of storage, 16:9 display and more

Razer Phone 2 spotted on AnTuTu benchmark with the upgraded 512GB storage and traditional 16:9 aspect ratio display. All you need to know about the smartphone.

    On September 6, the Razer Phone 2 made its first benchmark debut by appearing on the Geekbench.  The listing suggests that the smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 845, along with 8GB of RAM. Now the smartphone is spotted on the AnTuTu benchmarking and made the details more clear for the Razer Phone 2. 

    Razer Phone 2 spotted on AnTuTu listing with 512GB of storage & more

    Where the majority of the smartphone brands are moving towards either 18:9 of 19:9 aspect ratio screen, it seems that Razer has decided to stick with the 16:9 aspect ratio display. The listing disclosed the resolution of the smartphone, which suggest that the phone will sport a 2560 X 1440 pixels screen resolution. The smartphone will also come with the powerful stereo speakers above and below the smartphone. 

    According to the AnTuTu listing, the smartphone is confirmed to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 845  SoC, clubbed with the Adreno 630 GPU. The AnTuTu listing confirms that the phone will be backed by an 8GB RAM, just like its sibling Razer Phone. The Razer Phone 2 will come with a 512GB of internal storage. This would be a great upgrade as the last year model only sports 64GB Internal storage. Moreover, the smartphone is also suggested to run on Android 8.1 Oreo, the software is expected to get updated to the latest Android Pie before the launch. The smartphone is expected to launch somewhere in October 

    Just to recall the current version of the Razer Phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor which is coupled with 8GB of RAM. The device offers 64GB of internal storage which is expandable up to 2TB via microSD card. The device runs on Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS and is eligible for Android 8.0 Oreo. Razer Phone is powered by a humongous 4000 mAh battery that supports Quick charge technology. 

    Story first published: Saturday, September 8, 2018, 12:30 [IST]
