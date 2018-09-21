Nokia 7 Plus Android Pie Beta receives Digital Wellbeing app

Google has started rolling out Digital Wellbeing app for the Nokia 7 Plus. The device has received the app following the Play Store update. The Digital Wellbeing app is currently available for the Nokia 7 devices which are running on Android Pie Beta version.

Earlier, the Digital Wellbeing app was available for only the Google Pixel devices, now the Nokia 7 Plus is the first smartphone other than the Pixel smartphones to receive the support for this app.

For our readers who are unaware of the Digital Wellbeing app, we would like to add that the app allows the users to keep a tab on their smartphone usage and helps them to limit the use of smartphones. The Digital Wellbeing app gives information to the users related to how much time they have been spending on using a smartphone, give per-app usage information and unlock other data and times among others.

The other features which the Digital Wellbeing app brings include App Timers, Wind Down and Do Not Disturb among others. As for the functionality of these features, the App Timers feature allows a user to limit how long they can use an app on their respective smartphones. The Wind Down Mode, on the other hand, works at night where it automatically dims the display brightness, changes the colorspace to grayscale and further turns on the Do Not Disturb mode. With these features, the users sleep quality improves as these features limit the blue light production which hampers the sleep quality of a user.

To recall, the Nokia 7 Plus sports a taller 6-inch IPS LCD display that offers a screen resolution of 1080 x 2160 pixels. On top, there is a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 for screen protection. The imaging aspects of the Nokia 7 Plus include a Dual rear camera setup which comprises a 12MP primary lens and a 13MP secondary sensor to capture the depth in the images. The rear camera supports video recording of 2160@30fps.

Powering the smartphone is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor which is paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The onboard storage is further expandable up to 128GB via microSD card slot.