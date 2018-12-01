ENGLISH

Vivo NEX 2 concept renders: Triple rear cameras, dual sliding front cameras and more

Take a look at these NEX 2 concept renders.

By

    Since the advent of this year, Vivo has been coming up with many innovative offerings. The company launched a few smartphones with in-display fingerprint sensor, which has created a buzz in the industry. Following the same, the NEX smartphones were launched with a sliding selfie camera. Now, it looks like the company is working on the next-generation NEX flagship smartphone.

    Take a look at Vivo NEX 2 concept renders

     

    Given that the Vivo NEX launched earlier this year is a few months old, we can expect the next-generation model to be announced sometime in the first half of 2019. Though there is enough time for this smartphone to see the light of the day, the concept renders of the device have hit the web via iGeekPhone.

    FullView display

    The intention behind smartphone brands minimizing the bezels and moving the fingerprint sensor from the chin of the device is to increase the screen-to-body ratio. As this wasn't the case with the screens with 16:9 aspect ratio, the makers started using tall displays with an aspect ratio of 18:9 and above. Now, the NEX 2 is also likely to feature slimmer bezels and negligible bezels at the top and bottom for the highest screen-to-body ratio possible on smartphones.

    Dual selfie cameras

    The second-generation NEX phone will also feature the sliding mechanism seen on the existing device. It has been imagined to feature a sliding mechanism, which will reveal two selfie cameras and the LED flash module. The pop-up area appears to be larger in this device. Even a recently leaked unboxing video of the device showed such a camera arrangement. It is expected to feature 3D Face Unlock.

    Triple rear cameras

    In addition to the upgrade in the front camera department, the rear of this smartphone is likely to feature triple rear cameras. The concept designer has imagined it to feature a 21MP primary wide angle lens, a secondary 16MP RGB sensor and a 5MP telephoto lens.

    Other features

    Besides these, the Vivo NEX 2 is alleged to arrive with advanced features such as in-display fingerprint sensor, wireless charging and an elegant design. However, we cannot expect all these features to be authentic as these are just concept renders and the device is yet to be announced officially.

    Story first published: Sunday, December 2, 2018, 6:00 [IST]
