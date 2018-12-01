Vivo NEX 2 concept renders: Triple rear cameras, dual sliding front cameras and more

FullView display

The intention behind smartphone brands minimizing the bezels and moving the fingerprint sensor from the chin of the device is to increase the screen-to-body ratio. As this wasn't the case with the screens with 16:9 aspect ratio, the makers started using tall displays with an aspect ratio of 18:9 and above. Now, the NEX 2 is also likely to feature slimmer bezels and negligible bezels at the top and bottom for the highest screen-to-body ratio possible on smartphones.

Dual selfie cameras

The second-generation NEX phone will also feature the sliding mechanism seen on the existing device. It has been imagined to feature a sliding mechanism, which will reveal two selfie cameras and the LED flash module. The pop-up area appears to be larger in this device. Even a recently leaked unboxing video of the device showed such a camera arrangement. It is expected to feature 3D Face Unlock.

Triple rear cameras

In addition to the upgrade in the front camera department, the rear of this smartphone is likely to feature triple rear cameras. The concept designer has imagined it to feature a 21MP primary wide angle lens, a secondary 16MP RGB sensor and a 5MP telephoto lens.

Other features

Besides these, the Vivo NEX 2 is alleged to arrive with advanced features such as in-display fingerprint sensor, wireless charging and an elegant design. However, we cannot expect all these features to be authentic as these are just concept renders and the device is yet to be announced officially.