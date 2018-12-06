ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Vivo NEX 2 teased on Weibo, to offer dual display design and triple rear cameras

The Vivo NEX 2 appears to be slightly bulky as compared to its precursor, though, the display up front features a bezel-less design with a thin chin at the bottom.

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Vivo NEX was the first true flagship smartphone offered by the Chinese smartphone manufacturer released back in June this year. The smartphone offered a unique design with motorized selfie camera module to deliver a maximum screen surface. The company has already started teasing the successor of the Vivo NEX smartphone in the form of images and videos over the web. The upcoming flagship from Vivo is Vivo NEX 2 and the device is said to feature dual displays similar to what we have seen of the recently launched Nubia X.

    Vivo NEX 2 teased on Weibo, to offer dual display design and more

     

    Now, the Vivo NEX 2 has been spotted once again in some latest leaks and the leaks give us an insight into the device's display and the rear camera module. This time Vivo itself took it to Weibo to tease its upcoming flagship device. Going by the teasers, we can expect the Vivo NEX 2 to offer a dual display design. The rear panel of the device will consist of a triple camera setup accompanied by a LED ring.

    The teaser shared by Vivo on Weibo doesn't give a clear picture on the device's specifications and features, however, IceUniverse, a popular leakster had leaked the device giving an insight on its features. IceUniverse had recently shared a hands-on video of the Vivo NEX dual-screen variant. The Vivo NEX 2 appears to be slightly bulky as compared to its precursor, though, the display up front features a bezel-less design with a thin chin at the bottom.

    Besides, some other leaked images of the Vivo NEX 2 on Weibo flaunts the rear panel of the device. The display on the rear panel of the device comes with thick bezels and a circular camera module. The leaked images also reveal the USB Type-C port for charging and data transfers along with a 3.5mm headphone jack which the device will feature.

     

    As for the hardware, the Vivo NEX 2 is said to draw its power from Snapdragon 845 chipset which will be paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It remains to be seen what all interesting new features the Vivo NEX 2 will bring to the table and how well the dual displays perform in real-life situations. We will keep you updated with the further information on same, so stay tuned.

    Image Source

    Read More About: vivo vivo nex 2 smartphones leak news
    Story first published: Thursday, December 6, 2018, 12:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 6, 2018
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue