Vivo NEX 2 teased on Weibo, to offer dual display design and triple rear cameras

Vivo NEX was the first true flagship smartphone offered by the Chinese smartphone manufacturer released back in June this year. The smartphone offered a unique design with motorized selfie camera module to deliver a maximum screen surface. The company has already started teasing the successor of the Vivo NEX smartphone in the form of images and videos over the web. The upcoming flagship from Vivo is Vivo NEX 2 and the device is said to feature dual displays similar to what we have seen of the recently launched Nubia X.

Now, the Vivo NEX 2 has been spotted once again in some latest leaks and the leaks give us an insight into the device's display and the rear camera module. This time Vivo itself took it to Weibo to tease its upcoming flagship device. Going by the teasers, we can expect the Vivo NEX 2 to offer a dual display design. The rear panel of the device will consist of a triple camera setup accompanied by a LED ring.

The teaser shared by Vivo on Weibo doesn't give a clear picture on the device's specifications and features, however, IceUniverse, a popular leakster had leaked the device giving an insight on its features. IceUniverse had recently shared a hands-on video of the Vivo NEX dual-screen variant. The Vivo NEX 2 appears to be slightly bulky as compared to its precursor, though, the display up front features a bezel-less design with a thin chin at the bottom.

Besides, some other leaked images of the Vivo NEX 2 on Weibo flaunts the rear panel of the device. The display on the rear panel of the device comes with thick bezels and a circular camera module. The leaked images also reveal the USB Type-C port for charging and data transfers along with a 3.5mm headphone jack which the device will feature.

As for the hardware, the Vivo NEX 2 is said to draw its power from Snapdragon 845 chipset which will be paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It remains to be seen what all interesting new features the Vivo NEX 2 will bring to the table and how well the dual displays perform in real-life situations. We will keep you updated with the further information on same, so stay tuned.

