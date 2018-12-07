Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx officially launched with Adreno 680 GPU with support for DX12 API

With the launch of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 850 SoC, the company started a new range of Windows notebooks called "Always connected PC" with support for 4G LTE connectivity and days of battery life with a single charge.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx is the new ARM-based laptop/notebook SoC from Qualcomm, based on the 7nm manufacturing process. The Snapdragon 8xc is designed for fanless and always connected notebooks with support for Windows 10 Enterprise OS.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx features

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx is the first chipset from Qualcomm with support for dual 4K HDR monitor, Qualcomm aptX HD audio, Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+, and Amazon Alexa.

The Qualcomm 8cx also the most powerful SoC from Qualcomm, which is expected to deliver faster and better performance compared to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 850 SoC. The performance of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx will be similar to the Apple A12X Bionic, which powers the Apple iPad Pro 2018 with Face ID.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx specifications

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx comes with an Octa-core CPU cluster with 4 high-performance cores based on Kryo 495 and 4 efficient cores based on Kryo 495 (at a lower clock speed) with Adreno 680 GPU that supports DirectX12. With respect to both CPU and GPU performance, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx will offer better performance than the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC.

The Snapdragon 8cx comes with a Snapdragon X24 LTE modem, which offers up to 2Gbps download speeds and 316 Mbps of upload speeds 3×20 MHz carrier aggregation. The chipset does support UFS 3.0, NVME SSD, and 2133MHz LPDDR4x memory support.

With respect to imaging and photography, the latest system on a chip from Qualcomm supports 4K HDR video recording at 120fps, H.265 (HEVC), H.264 (AVC), VP9 codec support, which helps to compress the video size by 50%. Qualcomm has also confirmed that the company is working with different OEMs and laptops/notebooks powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx will be out in Q3 of 2019.