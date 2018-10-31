Apple iPad Pro with Face ID and A12X Bionic officiallly launched: Price starts at Rs 71,900

Apple iPad Pro price and availability

The all-new Apple iPad Pro will be available from the 7th of November in 11-inch and 12.9-inch screen real estate. The price of the 11-inch iPad Pro starts at Rs 71,900 (64 GB Wi-Fi model), and the Rs 85,900 for the LTE model. The iPad Pro with 1.9-inch will cost Rs 89,900 for the 64 GB Wi-Fi model, and the LTE model will cost Rs 103,900.

The all-new Apple pencil 2 will also available in India for rs 10,900, whereas the Smart Keyboard Folio will retail for Rs 15,900, and Rs 17,900 for the 11-inch and 12.9-inch models, respectively. The company also sells a Smart Cover which retails for Rs 7500 for the 11-inch model and Rs 9900 for the 12.9-inch model.

Apple iPad Pro unique features

First iPad with Face ID

Desktop class performance with A12X Bionic Chipset

Liquid Retina display

USB type-C Port

No Home button

Apple iPad Pro specifications

The only two difference between the 11-inch and the 12.9-inch iPad Pro is the display size and the battery. Both models now come with a Liquid Retina Display (similar to the one found on the Apple iPhone XR) with minimal bezels across the tablet.

These are also the first set of tablets with no 3.5 mm headphone jack. Instead, you have to use a type-C lightning adapter to connect your standard earphones or headphones.

The Apple iPad Pro is powered by the most powerful chipset that Apple has ever made, the Apple A12X Bionic, which is made using 7nm manufacturing process. This is also the first Octa-core chipset from Apple which offers up to 33% improved single core and 90% faster multi-core performance compared to the previous generation Apple iPad Pro.

The new iPad Pro also comes with an improved GPU performance. According to Apple, the latest iPad Pro can offer Xbox S like performance in a compact form-factor. Just like the current generation iPhone X series smartphones, the iPad Pro comes with a 12 MP primary camera with 4K video recording capability @ 60fps.

As the iPad Pro comes with Face ID, there is no home button or touch ID. Just like the Apple iPhones, the iPad Pro does offer features like Animoji and Memoji. The iPad Pro will be available in 64, 256, 512, and 1 TB of internal storage.