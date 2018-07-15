Vivo NEX S holds up well in the durability test video

The Vivo NEX S flagship is a great innovation by the company. The under-display fingerprint sensor, pop-up selfie camera and bezel-less display make it is a stunner in terms of looks. However, this design might make you question its durability. But the durability test conducted by Zack from the well-known YouTube channel Jerry Rig Everything shows that it can survive the potential pitfalls of everyday use.

Vivo NEX S durability test

Inspecting the hardware durability of the NEX S, he found it to be a fragile piece of glass in terms of looks but the build quality is claimed to be solid. Talking about his findings, the sides of the smartphone and the buttons are made of metal whereas the front and back of the device are made of glass.

Though this build contributes to a surprisingly strong assembly, it will result in some level of flex than that seen on the other devices available in the market. However, the device exhibits a great structural integrity he states in the video.

What's surprising is that the protruding selfie camera of the Vivo NEX S holds up well even under torture. The camera is very sturdy from the outside with a glass and metal build. The servo mechanism, spring mounting and dampening solution all render a great performance in this durability test video.

Watch the durability test of the Vivo NEX S from below to know about the device.

Potential issue

While there seems to be no potential issue with the durability of the NEX S, a previous report hinted at the unwanted elevation of the selfie camera. The pop-up camera is meant to emerge only when the users open the camera app and go back inside when the app is closed. However, a few users faced situations wherein the selfie camera emerges when it is not needed. The company is yet to resolve this issue but we can expect the same.

India release date

The Vivo NEX S is all set to be launched in India on July 19. The device is likely to be priced around Rs. 48,990, which will position it on the expensive side of the pricing scale in the market.